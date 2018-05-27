Sweating is very important to humans as it is one of the primary methods of keeping us from overheating. As such, during exercise and in warmer weather, the ability to sweat is critical to allow normal function of the body. Human sweat glands occur throughout the body but are more concentrated in the palms, soles, armpits and groin. For most of us, sweating is a good thing for your body, but when you sweat too much, it can become socially awkward for others. There are ways to control that. In response to stress the arm pits, palms, soles and occasionally the forehead sweats. As a person gets more acclimatized to heat and exercise, they start to sweat more quickly and in larger volumes. Sweat always contains some minerals and urea in addition to water.

