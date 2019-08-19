CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Salim Surani explains three different ways to help parents get their children get back on track with their sleep schedule as they get ready to head back to school.

First, he suggests waking up your child 10 minutes earlier each day.

Second, he says you must be consistent! Regardless of which day of the week it is, weekend versus weekday, you keep your eye on the prize!

Third, creating a positive sleep environment is setting up for success. Surani encourages a complete disconnect from technology, a cold and dark room and no heavy eating prior to bedtime.