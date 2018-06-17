As you get older, regardless of how much you exercise or diet, getting rid of unwanted fat deposits can be very difficult. That is why liposuction, also known as lipoplasty, is America’s fastest growing and most popular surgical procedure. This procedure is not a method of weight loss but is a way to improve body contour, giving the best results in men and women who are close to normal weight and have an area of fat that does not respond to exercise and improved diet.

Local anesthesia or general anesthesia may be used, and the procedure can last anywhere from 1 to 5 hours, depending on the amount of fat being removed and areas of the body that are being treated.

There are several different methods that surgeons use when performing liposuction surgery, including ultrasound-assisted lipectomy (UAL) and suction-assisted lipectomy (SAL). In both types, fluid is injected into the area to be treated. Then a tiny incision is made in as inconspicuous a place as possible and a cannula (small tube) breaks up the fat layer and suctions it out.

After surgery, there may be some drainage from the incision sites. Compression garments or wraps will be given to you along with instructions on how to use them. These should be worn at all times, unless in the shower, until all the bruising has resolved and for a period of 2 to 4 weeks after that. This will minimize the amount of swelling in the area. It takes about 3 months for the treated areas to reach their final appearance.

