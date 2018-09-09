Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — With the fall coming and school starting, sports are foremost on our minds. We will all enjoy the game. Before we go out there and enjoy playing, we should all be aware of the injuries that can occur. Proper conditioning is the best way to avoid injuries.

But even with proper conditioning sometimes injuries cannot be avoided. The most common injuries are to the legs, with the knees being involved in over a third of all football injuries.

Sprains and strains account for 40% of injuries,contusions 25%, fractures 10%, concussions 5% and dislocations 15%. Of course, concussions have been in the news recently and these in addition to spine injuries can be catastrophic.

Before returning to play, you should regain full range of motion; normal strength; have a normal neurological evaluation; no joint swelling or instability; ability to run and sustain contact without pain; no intake of pain medication.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII