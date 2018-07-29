Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Almost everyone has at one time or another had cores around the mouth/ lips. These tend to occur at times of significant stress such as exams, or during other illnesses. Many call them cold sores and these are caused by the Herpes Virus.

Over 80% of Americans have been infected by this virus although the number of people who have had cold sores is significantly less than this. A few get recurrent bouts of these bothersome blisters. They can be treated with either oral medications that are effective against this virus or a cream applied on the blisters.

Sores that occur on the tongue and inside the mouth are not caused by the herpes virus. They are a result of allergies/sensitivities to certain foods and bacterial infections. They can be controlled with mouthwashes and avoiding the foods that tend to cause them to recur.

