Preventative measures are key!

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition Monday to discuss the importance of visiting your local ophthalmologist for regular eye check-ups.

He says your retina is the film on the back of your eye associated with nerve receptors and can change over time due to trauma, aging or disease.

He says the condition of your retina affects your vision.

Getting regular eye exams as well as taking care of your body is important to keeping your vision in top shape long term.

For more information, visit https://www.aao.org/eye-health/anatomy/retina-103

© 2018 KIII