Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Almost 40% of women and 12 % of men will have urinary tract infections at some point in their lives. While it might not cause long term problems, there are a few way you can decrease your chances of getting this kind of infection. Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us on 3 News First Edition to share a few tips on how to prevent a U.T.I.

The reason for women getting this infection more often is the proximity of the opening of the urethra to the anus and the relatively shorter urethra of women. So it also stands to reason that younger children are more at risk. There are certain things we can all do to minimize the chances of getting these UTIs.

It is important to drink plenty of fluids and then completely empty your bladder when urinating. It is important to urinate after intercourse as this helps to eliminate the bacteria that have entered the urethra.

The last is to teach children to wipe from front to back so that bacteria from around the anus are not spread to the urethra.

