Dr. Is In: Vaccines and flu season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season is almost here and that means another vaccine to consider getting.
Dr. Silverman joined 3News First Edition to talk about the protection the vaccine provides.
"A vaccine for the flu and for influenza virus has been out there and effective for years," Dr. Gregg Silverman said.
Silverman said you can get the flu and the COVID shot at the same time.
