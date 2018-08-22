Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The school district of Robstown officially named Dr. Jose Moreno as the new superintendent.

Robstown ISD board of trustees unanimously named Moreno as the lone finalist earlier in Aug. and Tuesday night he was given the contract to take over the position.

Moreno has 22-years in education as a bilingual teacher, assistant principal, principal, and a senior executive director of curriculum.

According to Moreno, he has some big goals for the district.

"The biggest goal I have is the great opportunity for all of our children, and that comes with having an aligned curriculum but as well as having programs that they find interesting," Moreno said.

Moreno comes from La Vernia ISD where he also served as superintendent. Moreno resigned after the district came under fire for sexual assault allegations involving players of the football team.

Moreno was cleared of any wrongdoing by investigators.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII