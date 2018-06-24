Doctor Luis "Lucho" Mackrizz passed away after a tragic surfing accident before Father's Day

Otherwise known as Lucho, Dr. Luis Mackrizz was remembered during a celebration of life on Saturday, June 23rd. Family and friends gathered near Bob Hall Pier for a 'paddle-out;' they said it was the perfect way to honor the avid surfer.

"Just a man who was full of life; never made anybody feel uncomfortable, was always welcoming," said Alonso Mackrizz, Luis' son.

Over 100 family members, friends, patients and fellow surfers proved the lasting impact Luis had on the Coastal Bend community. His family owns a family medicine practice and restaurant, Costa Sur, on Padre Island. His sons, Nick and Alonso, said somehow their father always found a way to fit surfing into his schedule.

"That man never let off the throttle! He was just always go, go, go! Full of life, full of love and just, you know, he could just not stand still," explained Alonso.

Among the flowers and surfboards were fond memories and kind words from everyone who knew Lucho, the Peruvian translation for Luis. Mackrizz was married to his wife Monica for nearly 33 years. Before starting his practice in Corpus Christi, Mackrizz worked for the Pan-American World Health Organization to eradicate the last known outbreak of polio among tribes in Peru. Friends said Lucho even spent time providing medication and vaccines to individuals in foreign countries without access to healthcare.

"Lucho was a dear friend and a brilliant physician," said Dr. Dale Eubank.

"Nobody went in the water with Lucho and had a bad time," explained Annie Bright.

Lucho's sons said their father was raised in Peru where he became an excellent surfer.

"The love he had for the ocean was instilled to him as a young guy and he's surfed his whole life," Alonso said.

As the surfers took to the water, his close family and friends carried Lucho's ashes with them against the choppy waves.

"In a lot of ways this paddle-out really does represent Lucho Mackrizz, because it was kinda dangerous and a lot of fun!" David Bright, Lucho's good friend exclaimed.

Other attendees gathered on Bob Hall Pier to watch the surfers join together in the water and toss flowers intro the waves along with Lucho's ashes. They cheered for the 64-year-old legend who they believe was watching over them.

Alonso and Nick said they have big shoes to fill but they'll live their life trying to do so, while running the family restaurant, helping the practice and riding the waves as often as they can.

"We're gonna do it we're gonna make him really proud we're gonna make him as proud as we can."

