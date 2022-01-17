Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior in the Coastal Bend

From Corpus Christi to the city of Alice there are plenty of celebrations you can be part of today honoring Dr. King.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From Corpus Christi to the city of Alice there are plenty of celebrations you can be part of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

You can start your Monday by visiting the 'I Have A Dream' mural in downtown Corpus Christi. The mural was painted by Michael and Diana Vaughn in 2005. It's located at Alameda and Antelope streets off Staples.

When it comes to events the Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the YWCA are hosting its annual racial justice forum. The event is open to everyone. It starts at 11:00 a.m. at the central jury room at the Nueces County Courthouse.

That will be followed by the 36th annual MLK commemorative march from the courthouse to the Church of the Good Shepherd.

The Museum of Science and History is hosting an event called Remembering Icons: Martin Luther King, Jr. That is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can grab tickets online. It is free for members and those two-years and younger.

Over in Jim Wells County the Alice Black History Delegation will honor Dr. King by hosting an MLK walk. You can meet over at the county courthouse starting at one.

