United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night honored the current president and C.E.O of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Dr. Kelly Quintanilla at the group's annual "Mi casa es su casa" event.

The event is a way for the Chamber to celebrate the success of women in the Coastal Bend.

Money raised from Wednesday nights fundraiser goes back to the Mano a Mano scholarship program.

"Any time we are together as a community celebrating education and celebrating young people who are pursuing their education we show them that we believe in them and we support them," said Dr. Kelly Quintanilla.

Even though this was a women's mixer the men do get to participate, they get to put on their aprons and take drink orders for the women.

