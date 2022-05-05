Dr. Timothy Fagen accepts position as chief medical examiner in Nueces County

Dr. Timothy Fagen has been practicing for the last 17 years and is currently employed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Timothy Fagen has accepted the job as the chief Nueces County medical examiner, Nueces County Commissioners told 3NEWS.

He will begin the position on July 18.

The job was first offered to Dr. Scott Luzi out of California. 3NEWS reported that the top applicant for the job declined the offer after receiving a counter offer from his current employer.

Fagen had previously turned down the position. However, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said the county was able to meet Fagen's demands for employment including more pay and upgrades to the office.

County leaders have been trying to find a replacement medical examiner after Adel Shaker, the county's previous chief medical examiner, found himself under criminal investigation. He was later charged with a number of crimes, as was his Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden.

Lyden is accused of practicing without a license and authorities said Shaker knew this and tried to cover it up.

