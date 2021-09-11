Drake releases statement on Astroworld Festival tragedy

Drake appeared on stage with Travis Scott as Friday night’s tragedy unfolded.

HOUSTON — Rapper Drake released his first statement late Monday night on what happened following the deadly tragedy at the Astroworld Festival.

Drake said he spent the last few days trying to wrap his head around the “devastating tragedy" and will be of service any way he can.

Here is his full statement:

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief, but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West also released statements. Theirs came out Monday night.

"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of your, our family is In shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

