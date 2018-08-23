Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Mayor and City Council candidates attended a candidate drawing Thursday morning to determine the order of placement of names on the Nov. 6 City Council election.
Candidates could draw for themselves, send a representative to draw for them, or a member of the City Secretary's staff would pick for the candidate.
Here is the order for mayor and City Council candidates on the ballot:
Mayoral Candidates
- Michael Hall
- Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa
- Dan McQueen
- Joe McComb
- Aislynn Campbell
At-Large Candidates
- John Garcia
- Brandey Batey
- Rudy Garza Jr.
- Kaylynn Paxson
- David Boatright
- Michael Hunter
- Paulette Guajardo
District 1 Candidates
- Julian Firo
- Everett Roy
- Joy Miller
District 2 Candidates
- James (T.C.) Chadden
- Sylvia Campos
- Ben Molina
- R. J. Torres
District 3 Candidates
- Eric Lee (ET) Tunchez
- Roland Barrera
- Roland A. Gaona
- Eric Cantu
- Margareta Fratila
District 4 Candidates
- Greg Smith
- Richard Diaz
District 5 Candidates
- Eric Rodriguez
- Carlos Torres
- Paul Thurman
- Gil Hernandez
In the event of a runoff, the tie-breaking election will be held on Dec. 18.
