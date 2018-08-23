Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Mayor and City Council candidates attended a candidate drawing Thursday morning to determine the order of placement of names on the Nov. 6 City Council election.

Candidates could draw for themselves, send a representative to draw for them, or a member of the City Secretary's staff would pick for the candidate.

Here is the order for mayor and City Council candidates on the ballot:

Mayoral Candidates

  1. Michael Hall
  2. Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa
  3. Dan McQueen
  4. Joe McComb
  5. Aislynn Campbell

At-Large Candidates

  1. John Garcia
  2. Brandey Batey
  3. Rudy Garza Jr.
  4. Kaylynn Paxson
  5. David Boatright
  6. Michael Hunter
  7. Paulette Guajardo

District 1 Candidates

  1. Julian Firo
  2. Everett Roy
  3. Joy Miller

District 2 Candidates

  1. James (T.C.) Chadden
  2. Sylvia Campos
  3. Ben Molina
  4. R. J. Torres

District 3 Candidates

  1. Eric Lee (ET) Tunchez
  2. Roland Barrera
  3. Roland A. Gaona
  4. Eric Cantu
  5. Margareta Fratila

District 4 Candidates

  1. Greg Smith
  2. Richard Diaz

District 5 Candidates

  1. Eric Rodriguez
  2. Carlos Torres
  3. Paul Thurman
  4. Gil Hernandez

In the event of a runoff, the tie-breaking election will be held on Dec. 18.

