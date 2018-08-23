Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Mayor and City Council candidates attended a candidate drawing Thursday morning to determine the order of placement of names on the Nov. 6 City Council election.

Candidates could draw for themselves, send a representative to draw for them, or a member of the City Secretary's staff would pick for the candidate.

Here is the order for mayor and City Council candidates on the ballot:

Mayoral Candidates

Michael Hall Ray Madrigal De Pancho Villa Dan McQueen Joe McComb Aislynn Campbell

At-Large Candidates

John Garcia Brandey Batey Rudy Garza Jr. Kaylynn Paxson David Boatright Michael Hunter Paulette Guajardo

District 1 Candidates

Julian Firo Everett Roy Joy Miller

District 2 Candidates

James (T.C.) Chadden Sylvia Campos Ben Molina R. J. Torres

District 3 Candidates

Eric Lee (ET) Tunchez Roland Barrera Roland A. Gaona Eric Cantu Margareta Fratila

District 4 Candidates

Greg Smith Richard Diaz

District 5 Candidates

Eric Rodriguez Carlos Torres Paul Thurman Gil Hernandez

In the event of a runoff, the tie-breaking election will be held on Dec. 18.

