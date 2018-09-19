Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An organization known for giving back to the community is getting ready to pack its bags.

Dress for Success Corpus Christi is leaving the Sunrise Mall but plans on moving down the road.

Organizers for Dress for Success are asking for the public to help them downsize their closet before the big move.

"Our services are 100 percent free, and we help women from their journey to self-sufficiency," said Cathy Colomo Riojas, Co-Founder Dress for Success Corpus Christi.

Dress for Success Corpus Christi provides clients with free clothing and job training.

"Sometimes it's just that person that's been a homemaker all her life, and now her kids are gone, and she's getting back to work, and she needs help getting that resume or just getting again. building that self-confidence to get back out on the job trail," Riojas said.

Dress for Success has to vacate both stores at Sunrise Mall by Nov. 1, and they need help reducing their inventory.

"We will know where we are going soon but without having these funds to be able to make this move it was just not within our budget," Riojas said.

According to Riojas, her volunteers have been a big help some of her past clients have come back and put in their time.

"I want other people to learn and go to a job and get a wonderful job like I got a wonderful job. I love what I do," volunteer Edith Cahlik said.

Other clients have become board members.

"I was raised by a single mom, and I've been a single mom for most of my military career and so coming out it was really a struggle for me transitioning into the workforce plus I didn't really know how to be a girl because I'd been wearing combat boots for almost 20 years," Leeann Fox said.

This weekend Dress for Success will have their moving and inventory reduction sale on clothing and accessories. All proceeds go back to those who need it the most in life.

"We need the community to come and support us and that way we can move to a bigger and better location," Riojas said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII