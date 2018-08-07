CORPUS CHRISTI - KIII 3 NEWS — You don't typically celebrate Christmas in the summer, but today some got to celebrate it a little early.

A pop-up shop with 40 vendors came out to Sunrise Mall to benefit Dress for Success.

It's an organization that provides women in need with the proper tools to be prepared for a job interview.

They offer consulting and generous donations of clothing.

"It's great, it's great when somebody says they wanna help us, they believe in our mission and again you know the beach has always been there to support us and we're appreciative of them," said Dress for Success member Cathy Colomo.

If you're in need of tools to ace that next job interview, you can visit Dress for Success inside Sunrise Mall.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII