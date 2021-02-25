Dress for Success program closing in Corpus Christi

A final sale will take place this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6116 Ayers Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After seven years helping empower thousands of women by providing professional attire and job training, the dress for success program has announced it will be closing its doors.

The program's executive director, Cathy Riojas, said it was not an easy decision to close but said the program simply can no longer sustain itself.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Riojas said they was deeply impacted which caused their in-person services to cease and any fundraising efforts to be cancelled.

The program's last day will be March 8.

A final closing sale will take place this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6116 Ayers Street in the same parking lot of Bowlero.

