Drier conditions leading to more brush fires

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In South Texas, brush fire season is year round. But it is during the fall and winter months when Fire Chief Dale Scott says the brush fires start to ramp up because of less humidity and drier conditions.

Chief Scott wants to remind the community that a fire can start when you least expect it.

"Actually the other day, we had somebody mowing with a lawn mower and the actual lawn mower caught fire and started a grass fire," Chief Scott said. "Parking a car with the engine running in tall grass can cause a fire, the catalytic converter can start a fire. Discarding charcoal briquettes that aren't properly cooled can start a fire."

A few fires started over the weekend in the area but no damage was reported.

