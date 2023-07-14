Doctors touch on serious topics at Driscoll Children's Hospital's 30th Annual Pediatric Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Physicians from across Texas gathered for Driscoll Children's Hospital's Pediatric Conference at the Omni Hotel on Friday.
The doctors came together to network and stay up to date on the latest information regarding pediatric care.
Doctors from as far as the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Brownsville and San Antonio attended to learn medical practices from the Driscoll Health System, the largest pediatric provider in South Texas.
Dr. Sonia Mathew said she's excited to be in an environment where everyone is eager to learn something new.
"They're very excited to come back to in-person, and they're very ready to mingle with other physicians and peers," she said.
There were over 140 medical professionals in attendance, ready to discuss current issues in their field.
"We're addressing all the big problems our doctors are facing," she said.
Some of the issues Mathew and other doctors discussed were human trafficking, opioid, and pain management. But when the serious talks came to an end, they took time to renew past friendships.
"I've been in town 43 years. Some of these doctors were trainees during the time I was here. Some of them were my faculty," said Driscoll Children's Hospital Doctor Ernest Buck.
However, the participants did not lose sight of the significance of the conference.
"We've got a large collection of people who have supplied the care of pediatrics and are the future of pediatric care in South Texas," he said.
The conference also provided medical professionals with a sneak peek at the Driscoll Children's Hospital Pavilion, as well as a preview of their new facility in the McAllen-Rio Grande Valley area.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Heat was a contributing factor in death of elderly couple in Beeville
- Parents of Rockport dog-mauling victim hire Thomas J. Henry's firm
- Sheriff: Inmate with mental health issues sent powder-filled envelope to Nueces County Courthouse
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.