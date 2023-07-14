Doctors touch on serious topics at Driscoll Children's Hospital's 30th Annual Pediatric Conference

There were over 140 medical professionals in attendance, ready to discuss current issues in their field.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Physicians from across Texas gathered for Driscoll Children's Hospital's Pediatric Conference at the Omni Hotel on Friday.

The doctors came together to network and stay up to date on the latest information regarding pediatric care.

Doctors from as far as the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Brownsville and San Antonio attended to learn medical practices from the Driscoll Health System, the largest pediatric provider in South Texas.

Dr. Sonia Mathew said she's excited to be in an environment where everyone is eager to learn something new.

"They're very excited to come back to in-person, and they're very ready to mingle with other physicians and peers," she said.

There were over 140 medical professionals in attendance, ready to discuss current issues in their field.

"We're addressing all the big problems our doctors are facing," she said.

Some of the issues Mathew and other doctors discussed were human trafficking, opioid, and pain management. But when the serious talks came to an end, they took time to renew past friendships.

"I've been in town 43 years. Some of these doctors were trainees during the time I was here. Some of them were my faculty," said Driscoll Children's Hospital Doctor Ernest Buck.

However, the participants did not lose sight of the significance of the conference.

"We've got a large collection of people who have supplied the care of pediatrics and are the future of pediatric care in South Texas," he said.

The conference also provided medical professionals with a sneak peek at the Driscoll Children's Hospital Pavilion, as well as a preview of their new facility in the McAllen-Rio Grande Valley area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!