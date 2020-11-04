CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, there is undoubtedly a shortage of face masks among the medical field.

People across the country have taken out their sewing machines from storage, or have purchased a new one, to sew handmade face masks from fabric.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best type of fabric to use when making a cloth face mask is "quilters cotton".

Experts say the thicker the cotton, the more harmful pathogens are likely to be blocked from entering your nose or mouth.

Officials over at Driscoll Children’s Hospital say they are currently excepting donations of homemade face masks from the community for their employees and visitors.

"Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s top priority is the health and safety of our patients, staff, and visitors. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Texas and hospital beds fill up, cloth face masks may play a part in keeping us all safe," states Driscoll Health officials in a Facebook post.

Driscoll Children's Hospital has provided a link to a pattern that you can use when you sew your own face mask if you have a sewing machine.

"Driscoll Children’s Hospital is grateful to accept DIY face mask donations from the community for our parents and others visiting our institution. These will allow us to save the medical masks for our team who is providing direct patient care while keeping everyone as safe as possible," added Driscoll Health officials in the Facebook post.

Officials say if you have any questions regarding the instructions, please call 361-694-5012.

"Fabric should be tightly woven and 100% cotton. High-quality cloth, including 'quilters cotton' was found to work best. If light passes easily through the fibers and you can almost see the fibers, it’s not a good fabric. Please wash all fabrics prior to sewing the mask, so they are preshrunk," added officials.

If possible, with your donations, please include a copy of the pattern that you followed to make your masks, according to health officials.

This information is not required, but it would be beneficial to the team at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Masks can be dropped off by appointment only by calling 694-5012 or can be mailed to the following address: Driscoll Children's Hospital c/o Volunteer Services Department 3533 South Alameda Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: