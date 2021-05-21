Driscoll Children's Hospital accepting walk-ins for ages 12 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

Appointments are preferred but a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted until 11 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital will be vaccinating ages 12 and older Saturday against COVID-19 and walk-ins are welcome.

First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-noon, at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Auditorium, 3533 S. Alameda St.

Walk-ins will be accepted until 11 a.m., but the hospital prefers patients make an appointment online. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-844-977-1477 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have consent from their parents or legal guardian in order to be vaccinated.

Second doses will be given June 12, and those who receive the vaccine Saturday will automatically be signed up for that appointment.

There is no charge for the vaccine. Hospital staff asks that no one arrives more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

