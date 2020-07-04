CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leadership at Driscoll Children's Hospital are making changes to their visitor policy at for both hospital and clinic patients in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an effort to make sure everyone is safe at their facilities, they announced Tuesday the following policy change.

Effective immediately, only one adult primary caregiver will be allowed per patient. They prefer to have the same primary caregiver for the duration of the child’s hospital stay.

Other visitors, including siblings, are not allowed.

Hospital administrators remind their patients' primary caregivers to contact their child's nurse immediately if they themselves begin to develop symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath. Also contact your child's nurse if during your child's hospitalization you have contact with a person with COVID-19, or someone who is being investigated as possibly having it.

Also, during a screening process some caregivers will be given a white band that indicates they are restricted to their child's hospital room.

