Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Driscoll Children's Hospital is building a five-story structure to house their new outpatient surgery center and a larger modernized pediatric intensive care unit.

Hospital board members and the president and CEO of Driscoll Children's Hospital celebrated the expansion Thursday with a "topping out" ceremony.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the ceremony with the details.

