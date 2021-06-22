Driscoll Children's Hospital giving away device to help prevent hot car deaths

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas leads the nation in hot car deaths among children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was a rainy day in the Coastal Bend, but that doesn’t mean that the inside of your car isn’t reaching those dangerous temperatures. Even with a day like Tuesday where there is a lot of rain and humidity the inside of your car can still reach the triple digits which can be dangerous if you leave your child in the car when running your errands.

“It doesn’t take long at any temperature for a child to be injured or die in a car when it’s that hot,” said Karen Beard, Injury Prevention Training Coordinator at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

“More in South Texas, more in the southern part of the United States, it does happen everywhere don’t get me wrong, but it does happen in the South more because of the extreme heat,” said Beard.

With the summer heat arriving in South Texas, Driscoll Children's Hospital is doing their part to help prevent those tragedies from happening, by giving away a small device.

The device can charge your phone and plug into your car. Once you turn your car off, you’ll hear a reminder telling you to check the back seat. You can get one of the devices from Driscoll by calling 361-694-6700.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the devices out for free thanks to help from the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.

“I attended a conference and saw this item and recommended that we buy this item and they provided the money,” said Beard.

Beard says this tool adds to the child safety items they already provide for parents.

“If we’re gonna provide a car seat and the education on how to use a car seat why don’t we provide a device that also can keep a child alive,” said Beard.

Beard says children's bodies don’t regulate heat like adults, saying adults’ bodies go into survival mode to try and cool off, but a child's body doesn't have that mechanism built up yet.

“They don’t sweat as much as an adult does so they can’t get that heat out so it’s a harder process for a child. They’ll sit there and sweat then they’ll stop sweating completely,” said Beard.

Beard says if you see a child alone in a car on a hot day be sure to act right away.

“First of all, call 911, but it is okay in the state of Texas there is a law that allows you to break the window to get a child out without any repercussions or charges brought against you,” said Beard.

Beard shares this reminder for all parents and guardians.

“Don’t ever be one of those people that say it won’t happen to me because it can happen to anyone,” said Beard.

There are other devices that you can purchase, or you can even put your phone or your shoe in the back seat that way you don’t forget your little ones.

