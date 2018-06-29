Longtime president and C.E.O at Driscoll Children's Hospital is retiring Thursday after 10-years at the helm. Steve Woerner, announced his retirement back in April but the staff at the hospital would not let him go without a holding a reception in his honor.

During Woerner's tenure, Driscoll has grown rapidly; it became the only level 4 neonatal intensive care unit in South Texas.

Woerner was at Driscoll in 2016, as surgeons completed their first-ever separation of conjoined twins. Woerner was in on the planning of the hospital current $100 million expansion.

"It's been a pleasure honestly. Steve has always been a pro, and he has tried his best to make Driscoll a great place for physicians to practice," Dr. Euleche Alanmanou said.

3News wishes Woerner all the best.

