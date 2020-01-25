CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted its 28th annual Fiesta de los Ninos fundraiser that helps bring state-of-the-art high-tech medical equipment to the hospital.

The coastal bend was treated to live music from the Josh Abbott Band. Attendees were also encouraged to participate in a live auction.

Fiesta de los Ninos serves as the biggest fundraiser that Driscoll Children's Hospital puts on for the community.

In 2020, the funds were focused on the heart program and a pediatrics ambulance.

"They're here, they are learning about what all the money goes to, they're learning about how much Driscoll can do for our community and tonight is a celebration of all the physicians who do this amazing work," co-chair Alice Evans said.

Over 150 tables were filled, and the event was completely sold out.

