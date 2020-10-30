Driscoll Children’s Hospital hosts 20th annual pumpkin parade

Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year’s event was a reverse trick or treat for patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fun continues over at Driscoll Children's Hospital, they are hosting their 20th annual pumpkin parade.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions this year's event was a reverse trick-or-treat for patients.

What that means: Patients will be stationed at their own individual table in the auditorium there and then Driscoll Children's staff will stop by in their costumes to deliver some Halloween treats.



In order to promote social distancing staff will have specific times in which they'll drop by the auditorium.



"It feels great we do this every year. It’s so much fun seeing everybody handing out treats it's a lot of fun,” said Ashley Knappick, Dietary Aide at Driscoll Children’s hospital.

“All of us are children at heart even if we're adults so it gives us an opportunity to dress up and have fun without kids’ outpatients,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Driscoll Health System, Mary Dale Peterson.

“All of the nurses and doctors are so sweet, and I think this is a very good party and I’m having fun so far,” said patient Dominic Escobar.

This special annual event is put on by the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Stripes Child Life Program.

