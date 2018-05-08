CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — On a hot summer day there's nothing better than taking a dip in the pool.

Today, an 18-year-old boy did that for the first time in his life.

At Hurricane Alley, Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a celebration of life party for kids who have been confined to their hospital beds for so long.

"These kids childhood are interrupted by so many years of treatment, so it's wonderful to help them with their growth and development just to have a normal happy day," said Martha Avery with Driscoll Children's Hospital.

One of the kids taking part in the happy day is Richard Gomez.

His mom says he's been through a lot. Starting from when he went into kidney failure while he was still in her womb.

"Driscoll hospital every day since the year he was born, they're always there, and they reassured me, 'Mom, he's a fighter,' Maribel Duran, his mother said. "And they call him Richard The Lion-hearted. That's his name."

And how does he preserver?

"Just mainly don't think about it," Gomez said. "Just keep going. That's the main part of it."

Valeria Harasim has seen Gomez through his battles. She was his nurse for six years.

"I mean, I'm a nurse and I took care of Richard for a long time," Harasim said. "And he is, he's like my son. I haven't seen him in forever. I'm glad we're here to celebrate this day with him."

When it came time for Gomez to make his first splash ever in the pool he maintained a fighting spirit.

"I'm going to learn how to swim today for sure because I don't know how to swim," Gomez said.

And he did it.

"I'm excited for him because this is a big thing for him," Duran said. "He's never had the chance to do this."

His mom said she hopes they can make trips like this more often.

