Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees

The hospital has hundreds of non-clinical positions currently open.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout.

Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for.

Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more than just doctors, physical therapists and nurses. The hospital has hundreds of non-clinical positions currently open, and its something DCH Talent Acquisition Manager Jesse Montalvo said reaches beyond Corpus Christi.

"We have roughly 2,900 people right now, present," he said. "We are growing. We not only have opportunities here in Corpus Christi, we have opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley as well."

Ryan Libby was at the job fair and told 3NEWS that such events help people grow their odds of getting hired.

"Number one, always new connections. It's always about networking and meeting new people," he said.

Montalvo hopes to fill all the open positions by 2024 -- but said it all boils down to finding the right candidate.

"We have to find the talent because we're in the people business. If we don't find people, we can't take care of kids," he said.

