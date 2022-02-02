Driscoll Children’s Hospital levels up entertainment for young patients

The hospital received four gaming kiosks that serve to help the children distract themselves from why they’re at the hospital in the first place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children at Driscoll Children’s Hospital received a new multi-player way to pass the time.

Thanks to a generous donation, patients at DCH now have access to video game kiosks that provide all sorts of entertainment. Compared to the usual gift boxes of puzzles and colored pencils the Lions Club donates, the kiosks are a next level upgrade.

Lead child life specialist at DCH Lisa Cervantez said that the donation will help patients cope with whatever ailments they may have.

"These things are important for our students because they serve as an outlet for them to kind of be able to be distracted from what's going on with them as far as being in the hospital,” Cervantez said, “or having different treatments and different procedures."

District Governor Connie Swartz said that the donation also serves to help the children have fun while remaining comfortable in their own right.

"This is so much better because if the kids are unable to get out of their beds to go to the playroom, they can be wheeled up to their bed and they can play games or watch movies in their bed,” Swartz said. “So, this is even more important to us than the boxes."

The kiosks are valued at around $3,500 each, and the money was made possible due to the efforts of the Texas Lions Foundation.

"The fundraisers that we have from the people of our communities and all, we collect money from them and then we give back to the community,” Swartz said. “Anything that we receive out of our fundraisers. And this is part of that.”

With the help of a matching grant from the TLF, the local Lions Club was able to buy four kiosks.

“When a patient gets admitted to the hospital, we give them a gown to put on and we give them a room to stay in,” Cervantez said. “And so we take away a lot of their choices, so this is a way to give them back some choice."

Driscoll plans to move the kiosks around the hospital to make sure everyone gets a chance to use it.

