Driscoll Children's Hospital has reached a milestone in their largest hospital expansion project in recent history.

They're calling it the Million Dollar Mabee Challenge.

"We have met the Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant," Driscoll Board Chairman Sam Susser said. "We have crossed the $16 million mark and hit our goal for our first ever capitol campaign. It's a huge push forward for us and will do great things toward helping us provide more care in Corpus Christi and the entire South Texas region."

The challenge was that if Driscoll was able to raise at least $15 million in donations, which they accomplished, the Oklahoma-based Mabee Foundation would contribute another $1 million.

The Future's Bright campaign is just part of a $100 million renovation and expansion of the hospital.

"Back in 1945 Clara Driscoll had a vision for the children of South Texas," Driscoll President and CEO Eric Hamon said. "She wanted a clinic and a hospital so that the indigent children of South Texas could be cared for. Today, Driscoll Children's Hospital is the only free-standing children's hospital south of San Antonio."

The expansion and remodeling include a new North Pavilion featuring a child-friendly outpatient surgery center, a new larger and modernized pediatric intensive care unit, and the addition of two new operating room suites. The timeline puts the completion of the improvements in two years.

"So much of our population is underserved," said Martha Avery, Vice President of Development. "The community will be able to come together and know that the funds raised truly make a difference in the quality of care. Helps us do more for more kids."

