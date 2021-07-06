Driscoll Children's Hospital offers free child car seats

After attending an online class, the free car seat can be picked up on September 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Driscoll Children’s Business Health Center.

Driscoll Children's Hospital wants to make sure every child in the Coastal Bend has a safe car seat.

To help those who may be in need, the hospital is offering a free child car seat for anyone who participates in an online Zoom class this week.

Participants can join in on a class that meets their schedule from the options on the flyer below. Those who want to attend can go to to zoom.us on the date and time of their choice and enter the Meeting ID and password listed on the flyer.

After attending the class, participants can pick up their free car seat on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Driscoll Children’s Business Health Center, located at 4525 Ayers Street, Corpus Christi, TX, 78415.

The hospital asks that every participant knows the weight of their child.



For more information or questions, please call the Driscoll Injury Prevention Department at (361) 694-6700.

Do you need a car seat for your child? Participate in one of these Zoom classes to get a FREE car seat for your child.... Posted by Driscoll Children's Hospital on Sunday, September 19, 2021

