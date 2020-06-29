Driscoll Children’s Hospital operating drive-thru testing center to accommodate pediatric patients

Results will be sent to your child's physician’s office anywhere from one to five days after taking the test.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To meet the demands of the community, Driscoll Children’s Hospital is operating a drive-thru testing center to serve pediatric patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Organizers say all you need to do is contact your child’s Primary Care Physician (PCP) to see if your child qualifies for testing.

"If your PCP decides to test your child, a representative from Driscoll Children’s Hospital will contact you with instructions on when and where the test will be collected. The drive-thru tests are by appointment only and require a physician’s order," stated Driscoll officials.

Results will be sent to your child's physician’s office anywhere from one to five days after taking the test.

Most fever, cough, and cold symptoms can be managed at home with over-the-counter medications like Tylenol, Motrin, and oral hydration fluids like Pedialyte, health officials say.

According to health officials, it is best to take your child to the Emergency Room if they are experiencing the following:

Child is having difficulty breathing

Child is dehydrated (crying without tears, infrequent urination)

Child is overly drowsy or hard to wake

A fever (temperature greater than 100.4 degrees) in babies less than 3 months old should prompt you to call your primary care physician or take your child to the Emergency Department.