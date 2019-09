CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young patient from Driscoll Children's Hospital got to find out what it's like to be a pilot in the U.S. Military during the 100th iteration of the Pilot for a Day program at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

Alessandra "Ale" Alaniz got to meet with pilots, get inside a T1 trainer aircraft, and even fly in a flight simulator.

3News was there for the occasion and got to see all the fun Alaniz had being a Pilot for a Day.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: