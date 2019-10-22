CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spirit of Children program and Spirit Halloween stores teamed up with Driscoll Children's Hospital to provide free costumes, games and other activities to children who might not get the chance to celebrate the holiday at home.

"I'm thankful for them, for them giving us this opportunity and for them to be giving us costumes and stuff," patient Janie Castillo said.

Castillo and her sister Cassandra are taking a break from their hospital rooms to get into the true spirit of Halloween.

Driscoll Children's Hospital celebrated its partnership with the Stripes Child Life program and Spirit Halloween stores.

"They've raised over $220. Funding that comes back to our department that we are able to then pass on to the children in the form of iPads and toys for the playroom," lead child life specialist Lisa Cervantez said.

Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted its annual Halloween party full of face painting, free costumes, and other goodies.

"I thought might as well stop by check it out. See whats going on cause she always gets to miss all of the stuff that they have," mother Kristy Solis said.

For patients, it's a chance to escape reality and embrace their childhood.

"I was diagnosed with Lupus in 2013," patient Aiden Garcia said. "I'm trying to get my costume."

"It's good for them to be involved and get to experience the spirit of Halloween, and they're not able to leave the hospital," Solis said.

Even though patients don't need costumes to be recognized as superheroes, they're having a great time celebrating a holiday that lets them be anyone they want.

"He loves it. He loves it," Solis said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: