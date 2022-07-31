Driscoll Children's Hospital patients trade hospital beds for water slides

A Patient Play Day allows patients receiving long-term treatment at the hospital the chance to enjoy some summer fun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all fun in the sun Sunday for two patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital! They got to spend the afternoon at Hurricane Alley Waterpark.

The experience was made possible through a live-auction item from this year's Fiesta de los Ninos event. A Patient Play Day allows patients receiving long-term treatment at the hospital the chance to enjoy summer fun.

"I feel excited," Armando said. "It's hard being in the hospital, it's fun out here."

The hospital's mission is to "get kids back to being kids" after receiving treatment in the hospital.

The day at the park was sponsored by the Sharp family and Hurricane Alley Waterpark.

