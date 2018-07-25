Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A Houston toddler died after she was left inside a hot daycare van last week.

It's a tragic incident that is becoming far too common, so Driscoll Children's Hospital is trying to prevent those kinds of tragedies from happening here in the Coastal Bend by providing parents with free car seat sensors.

Even with the door open, the temperature in a car can reach the triple digits in this South Texas heat. Sitting in that heat for a few minutes can be deadly, especially for a child. Thanks to this new technology, parents have another reminder to check their backseat before leaving their car.

The sensors are part of the Driscoll Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Program where staff not only help to make sure your child's car seats are installed correctly, but they help make sure you are not leaving them behind.

It's a two-piece sensor. One piece connects underneath your steering wheel, and the other attaches to the car seat's chest clip. The sensor chimes when you open your door, and continues until the chest clip on the car seat is unfastened.

Even better, Driscoll Children's Hospital will install the sensor for free.

The sensor is only compatible on Even Flo car seats, and only some models of cars. To make sure your car seat and car are compatible with the sensor organizers ask that you call ahead. To schedule an appointment, call 361-694-6700. Their injury prevention office is located at the old Whataburger headquarters on Staples and Gollihar.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII