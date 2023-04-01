Driscoll Children's Hospital receives $1M donation

Those funds will go toward four major projects in the works at the hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas community continues to show an outpouring of love and support for Driscoll Children's Hospital.

This time by way of a $1 million donation.

The donation was made by volunteers of the Auxiliary to the Hospital in celebration of their 70th anniversary. It's the auxiliary's biggest gift to date which brings their overall support to over $5 million.

Auxiliary President Karen Bartek told 3NEWS how it feels to be apart of such an impactful donation.

"It feels very good, I mean all the volunteers that give up their time and service and loving hearts to do all these fundraisers and get the money together, so that we can give it back to the hospital," she said.

Those funds will go toward four major projects in the works at the hospital, all benefiting children and families in our community.

