CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital and Flint Hills Resources kicked off fundraising Thursday for the annual Fiesta de Los Ninos event.

Title sponsor Flint Hills got the fundraising going with a $58,000 donation to the hospital. The goal of the Fiesta de los Ninos fundraising event is to raise enough money to buy a new CT-scan machine for the hospital's radiology department.

"The main thing about this is not only getting the studies done, but we will have sharper images so we can look inside the body and have a good picture of what's wrong and then be allowed to fix it," pediatric radiologist Dr. Allister Arnold said.

Along with a new scanner, the hospital is planning to purchase around 72 family sleeping chairs.

"Which are the sleeping chairs that we keep in the hospital rooms so family members can look over their child. They are also in pretty bad shape and way, and way overdue as well in reference to having to get those switched out," Laura Commons said.

The Fiesta de Los Ninos event will be held Feb. 6 at the American Bank Center. A featured entertainer for Fiesta de Los Ninos is Cory Morrow.