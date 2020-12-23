Driscoll Childrens Hospital receives Moderna vaccine, begins vaccinating clinical staff

Dr. Fergie, Director of Infectious Diseases, was the first to receive his vaccine at Driscoll Childrens Hospital Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital received 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today and has given its first vaccines.

The first round will be for clinical staff, but it eventually will be available to all Driscoll Health System employees.

Jaime Fergie, MD, Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, was the first staff member at Driscoll Children’s Hospital to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

Susan Carroll, RN, a Driscoll Children's Hospital staff member, administered the vaccine.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.