Driscoll Children's Hospital seeing a large number of children with RSV

“Right now we do have babies with RSV in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Jaime Fergie with Driscoll Children's Hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend appear to be on a downward trend, but health officials over at Driscoll Children's Hospital said Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is here and parents should be cautious and aware.

Dr. Jaime Fergie with DCH said for the first time ever they saw a lot of RSV cases during the summer months from July to September, and that the trend has continued.

"Many times ends up in the ICU. Sometimes the child needs mechanical ventilation," Fergie said. "And right now when you look at my hospital here at Driscoll Children's, we have patients in intensive care unit because of RSV."

Fergie said they predict RSV is going to cause a lot of hospitalizations this winter season, and is advising parents to stay in contact with their child's doctor. If you see your child cannot drink or eat, or has difficulty breathing, call a doctor right away.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.