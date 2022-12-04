Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks to inform others during Dog Bite Awareness Week

According to Karen Beard, DCH's training prevention coordinator, 800,000 people in the U.S. are bit by dogs each year, with a majority of those being young children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week is National Dog Bite Awareness Week, and Driscoll Children's Hospital wants families and parents to work with their children when it comes to handling canines.

According to Karen Beard, DCH's training prevention coordinator, the hospital has spent a pretty penny treating dog related injuries.

"We want parents to be aware," Beard said. We became aware when we discovered in the last three years we have spent over $3 million in the last three years treating dog bites."

Beard adds that 800,000 people in the U.S. are bit by dogs each year, with a majority of those being young children.

"A dog bite can cause a lot of infection, deep stiches and scars, both emotionally and physically," Beard said.

In an effort to bring awareness to the issue, DCH has partnered with the City's Animal Care Services, as well as making Dog Bite Awareness Week a proclamation in Corpus Christi.

We are always advocating it be the owners responsibility," said Joel Skidmore with ACS. "I'm not saying we don't have legitimate strays here in Corpus Christi, but most of the dogs roaming are owned. They are letting them out, or the animal gets out unbeknownst to them."

Skidmore adds that the goal of ACS is to help keep strays off the streets as well.

"If we do see dogs roaming around and the officers need to impound them we will do proactive measures to do so, because we want to ensure public safety," Skidmore said.

According to Beard, teaching kids the importance of correctly approaching animals also plays a factor in preventing injuries.

"Teach our children, yes dogs are cute, yes they are friendly, and they can even protect us," Beard said. "But we must be aware of the animal around us and approach cautiously."

To report a dog bite, residents can call ACS at 361-826-4630.

