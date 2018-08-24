Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A fundraising arm of Driscoll Children's Hospital is paying tribute to the former president and CEO Steve Woerner.

The Auxiliary of Driscoll Children's Hospital officially established Steve Woerner Scholarship.

The scholarship award will go to students who demonstrate a commitment to helping others in the community and have an outstanding academic record.

The application period is open for the start of the next academic school year beginning in 2019.

