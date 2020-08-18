We're told it was a collaborative effort, with the goal to be more inviting for children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital will soon be transferring patients into their new pavilion as soon as this week. The building has been in the works since 2015.

Many new updates are coming, including private rooms with bathrooms and seating for families in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The halls there now are filled with color and interactive play areas for kids. We're told it was a collaborative effort, with the goal to be more inviting for children.

"What I say to people is, walk the building through the eyes of a child and to see the child's wonderment around every corner because like I said we did it with a pallet of corner, natural light and fun elements and I think we have achieved that," Donna Quinn vice president of DCH said.

Quinn said it was a long effort, but one that they're seeing really pay off.

They're expecting to transfer their first patients Friday and more to follow in the coming weeks.