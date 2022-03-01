Driscoll Children's Hospital and CHRISTUS Spohn collaborate for new NICU

The Driscoll Children’s Hospital Neonatal Care Center is made possible, in part, by a $1 million contribution from the Driscoll Development Foundation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital announced Tuesday that the patient care center will be partnering with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi- South to open a NICU at Spohn South.

According to a press release form the hospitals, the agreement will provide benefits for it's most vulnerable and smallest patients.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will purposefully develop innovative solutions that will provide patients with a peace of mind when visiting the medical center.

“This is an exciting time for CHRISTUS Spohn,” said Osbert Blow, MD, CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “CHRISTUS Spohn and Driscoll are very strong. Through this collaboration, we are now stronger for South Texans. We are excited to work closely with Driscoll, a devoted organization that shares our commitment to expert care and outreach to those we are so fortunate to be able to serve.”

According to the release, Driscoll is the only NICU in South Texas to achieve Level IV (Advanced Intensive Care) designation by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“The families of South Texas are the beneficiaries of this powerful collaboration.“ said Eric Hamon, President, and CEO of Driscoll Health System. ”Driscoll Children’s Hospital is proud to join forces with CHRISTUS Spohn – South in the creation of the neonatal care center. We are also grateful to our more than 4,000 donors for providing philanthropic support to make this vision a reality.”

The Driscoll Children’s Hospital Neonatal Care Center is made possible, in part, by a $1 million contribution from the Driscoll Development Foundation and its many supporters.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.