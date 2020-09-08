Driscoll Health Plan hands out over 700 backpacks in a back to school event at Whataburger Field

More giveaways will be coming up around the Coastal Bend and South Texas with one planned in Victoria on September 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A back to school event was held this morning at Whataburger Field to help kids with school supplies.

Driscoll Health Plan and several community partners handed out school supplies and backpacks. They managed to hand out over 700 backpacks in the two-hour event.

They are planning more events like this, but this was the only one for Corpus Christi.

