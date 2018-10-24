A leading provider of health insurance for women and children throughout South Texas is celebrating 20-years of service.

Experts with the Driscoll Health plan said 90-percent of children throughout the Coastal Bend qualify to be covered by the program and that it helps low-income women to get the health care they need.

According to experts, anyone who qualifies for Medicaid star program or the chip program can join the Driscoll plan.

The Driscoll plan is all part of Clara Driscoll's mission to improve the health of children in South Texas.

