Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Classmates of a 14-year-old shooting victim are raising funds for the teen's medical bills.

Teachers and students at Driscoll Independent School District are selling t-shirts and bracelets to raise money for Trevor Martinez.

Back in July, Martinez accidentally shot himself when he said he surprised two men in the middle of the night trying to steal gasoline at his family's Premont home.

Doctors were unable to save Martinez' foot up to mid-calf.

According to organizers, Martinez has part of the school family.

"Because we're a small community we wanted to join together to support him, to support the family. He's a wonderful kid. He is a straight "A" student, an athlete and just the loss of his foot and, mid-calf of his leg starting to present some challenges for him but I know that he will persevere through this with all of our support," Cynthia Garcia said.

The school is selling t-shirts for $10 each and wrist bracelets as well.

