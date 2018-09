Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — September 15th marked Childhood Cancer Awareness Day.

Oncology patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital Cancer and Blood Center celebrated the day at FunTrackers.

The event allowed families to have fun and set aside their hardships.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII